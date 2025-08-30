Previous
Opposite Our BBQ Area ~ by happysnaps
Opposite Our BBQ Area ~

were celebrating a friend's birthday with a BBQ at a local park!

across the road we saw this lovely "strip" of colorful flowers..

I think they are "Common Coral Tree Flowers."
but not certain!
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Valerie Chesney
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely !
August 30th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a great colour!
August 30th, 2025  
