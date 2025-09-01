Previous
Another Surprise by happysnaps
Photo 4173

Another Surprise

arriving at the lake nearest us we were surprised to see a very large Pelican calmly & slowly gliding on the lake!

I so liked the water beads dripping from his beak!
1st September 2025

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
