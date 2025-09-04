Previous
Beautiful Lilies From A Bouquet ~ by happysnaps
Beautiful Lilies From A Bouquet ~

i was given by friends who are going away & i am collecting their mail!
Delightful!
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Annie D ace
Glorious colour 😊
September 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
September 3rd, 2025  
