Don't Throw Away Your Old Shoes ~ by happysnaps
Don't Throw Away Your Old Shoes ~

use them as flower planters!

seen at a flower show! Delightful...
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Babs ace
What a fun idea
September 6th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific find. Love the idea and the capture.
September 6th, 2025  
