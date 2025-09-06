Sign up
Previous
Photo 4178
Don't Throw Away Your Old Shoes ~
use them as flower planters!
seen at a flower show! Delightful...
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6179
photos
68
followers
68
following
Tags
plant.
,
shoes.
Babs
ace
What a fun idea
September 6th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific find. Love the idea and the capture.
September 6th, 2025
