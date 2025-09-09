Previous
A Spoonbill Fishing ~ by happysnaps
A Spoonbill Fishing ~

I do like watching these interesting birds with their big spoon like beak/

Here he is dabbling in & out of a water hole by the lake!
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
LManning (Laura) ace
They are so unusual looking!
September 9th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
They are certainly named appropriately.
September 9th, 2025  
