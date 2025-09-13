Previous
Looking Up ~ by happysnaps
Looking Up ~

A friend drove me to the botanic gardens for coffee.
Sitting outside at the cafe I looked up & couldn't resist this photo with the tiny sunburst!
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
