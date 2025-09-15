Previous
Four Little Corellas Stayed To Play ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4187

Four Little Corellas Stayed To Play ~

but they couldn't decide what to play so, they just walked round & round!

They were delightful & much smaller than yesterdays Corellas!
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Valerie Chesney

