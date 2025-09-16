Previous
One Corella Came Back Later ~ by happysnaps
One Corella Came Back Later ~


sitting in a tree over the fence in our neighbor's garden! ..

At 4.15 all alone.. didn't move when I went out with my camera!
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Shutterbug ace
Nice of it to let you capture its portrait.
September 16th, 2025  
