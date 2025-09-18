Sign up
Previous
Photo 4190
Hey, Watch Who You're Splashing ~
These magpie geese were all enjoying a bath when one became too exuberant.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
2
2
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
reflection
,
lake.
,
geese.
,
splash.
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lol! Great catch and title!
September 17th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
What a fun capture!
September 17th, 2025
