Hey, Watch Who You're Splashing ~ by happysnaps
Hey, Watch Who You're Splashing ~

These magpie geese were all enjoying a bath when one became too exuberant.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Valerie Chesney

Kerry McCarthy
Lol! Great catch and title!
September 17th, 2025  
Corinne C
What a fun capture!
September 17th, 2025  
