Early In The Morning ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4195

Early In The Morning ~

these two little blue-eyed beauties, Corellas, came to visit.

No seed out this early so....they stomped round & round making a very weird noise in their throats!

Of course we had to give them some didn't we!
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beautiful visitors.
September 23rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
That’s a very indignant stomp happening! Too funny.
September 23rd, 2025  
