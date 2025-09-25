Sign up
Previous
Photo 4197
Asleep, With Eyes Wide Open ~
This gorgeous duck didn't move as I edged closer & closer to take this photo.
I think it was asleep with it's eyes open!
I snapped a few photos but, no reaction!
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
6198
photos
68
followers
68
following
4190
4191
4192
4193
4194
4195
4196
4197
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
24th September 2025 1:02pm
eyes.
,
duck.
,
photo.
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
What a gorgeous duck! Glad it didn't seem to be disturbed by your presence!
September 25th, 2025
