Previous
Asleep, With Eyes Wide Open ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4197

Asleep, With Eyes Wide Open ~

This gorgeous duck didn't move as I edged closer & closer to take this photo.

I think it was asleep with it's eyes open!
I snapped a few photos but, no reaction!
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
What a gorgeous duck! Glad it didn't seem to be disturbed by your presence!
September 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact