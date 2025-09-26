Previous
My Tree Orchid Close Up ~ by happysnaps
My Tree Orchid Close Up ~

the tree orchids are flowering & lasting for a long time.
Thought I would post a closer up photo!
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Barb ace
It's gorgeous, Val!
September 25th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
An orchid seems to last for months - you are lucky to have one!
September 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
September 25th, 2025  
