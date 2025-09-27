Previous
A White Runner Duck & An Ancona Duck ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4199

A White Runner Duck & An Ancona Duck ~


A friend drove me to a duck pond half an hour from home.
They had dozens of different types of duck!

My identifier said the white is a Runner Duck!
The white & black an Ancona Duck.
The smaller ducks are Plumed Whistling Ducks.
Such a wonderful place to visit.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Good looking group
September 26th, 2025  
