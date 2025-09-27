Sign up
Photo 4199
A White Runner Duck & An Ancona Duck ~
A friend drove me to a duck pond half an hour from home.
They had dozens of different types of duck!
My identifier said the white is a Runner Duck!
The white & black an Ancona Duck.
The smaller ducks are Plumed Whistling Ducks.
Such a wonderful place to visit.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Kathy A 🇦🇺
Good looking group
September 26th, 2025
