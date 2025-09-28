Previous
Just A Few Lined Up To Be Fed ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4200

Just A Few Lined Up To Be Fed ~

these ducks are so well fed.
you buy packets of seed at the cafe & school holidays are here again!
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 27th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A descending horde! So funny.
September 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a flurry of feathers !!
September 28th, 2025  
