Previous
Photo 4200
Just A Few Lined Up To Be Fed ~
these ducks are so well fed.
you buy packets of seed at the cafe & school holidays are here again!
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
3
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6201
photos
68
followers
68
following
4193
4194
4195
4196
4197
4198
4199
4200
Tags
ducks.
,
duck.
,
pond.
,
seed.
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 27th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A descending horde! So funny.
September 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a flurry of feathers !!
September 28th, 2025
