Previous
Photo 4204
My Beautiful Chinese Ground Orchids ~
flowering profusely.
They grow from a bulb so are easily shared.
My neighbours all have them in their gardens & like them as much as I do!
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
1st October 2025 11:02am
flower.
bulb.
orchid.
Joan Robillard
Lovely
October 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
So pretty!
October 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
Isn't this so pretty and dainty !
October 2nd, 2025
