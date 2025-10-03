Australian Rufous Fantail ~

I have only seen this beauty once before. This time it sat for a long time but, did not open it's lovely tail..





The dainty Rufous Fantail is usually seen singly or occasionally in twos, flitting about below the canopy of moist rainforests, where they usually inhabit the dense, shady undergrowth. Foraging mostly in the air, Rufous Fantails often perch restlessly on the branches, with their wings continually fidgeted & the tail almost always fanned, regularly making short, jerky flights out from the perch, flitting & fluttering, diving, twisting & looping near the foliage & branches to dislodge, flush or catch insect prey.

