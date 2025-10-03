Previous
Australian Rufous Fantail ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4205

Australian Rufous Fantail ~

I have only seen this beauty once before. This time it sat for a long time but, did not open it's lovely tail..


The dainty Rufous Fantail is usually seen singly or occasionally in twos, flitting about below the canopy of moist rainforests, where they usually inhabit the dense, shady undergrowth. Foraging mostly in the air, Rufous Fantails often perch restlessly on the branches, with their wings continually fidgeted & the tail almost always fanned, regularly making short, jerky flights out from the perch, flitting & fluttering, diving, twisting & looping near the foliage & branches to dislodge, flush or catch insect prey.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact