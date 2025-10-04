Previous
Tiny Tillandsia Flowers ~ by happysnaps
Tiny Tillandsia Flowers ~

these small air plants produce only two flowers each per season.

They are tiny, frilly, pink or blue or mixed colour as in these two!
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
