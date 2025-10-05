Previous
Takin' It Easy ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4207

Takin' It Easy ~

Early morning down at the lake, already 26C.
We jumped straight into summer I think!
These ducks were wise to sit in the shade!
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
