Photo 4207
Takin' It Easy ~
Early morning down at the lake, already 26C.
We jumped straight into summer I think!
These ducks were wise to sit in the shade!
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
3rd October 2025 9:35am
Tags
lake.
,
duck.
,
shade.
