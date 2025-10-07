Previous
Tall Trees ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4209

Tall Trees ~

I just loved looking up at these tall trees.

They were so tall their leaves/branches seemed like lace!

Beauty everywhere!
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact