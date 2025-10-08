Sign up
Previous
Photo 4210
Beautiful Cactus Flower ~
orchid cactus is an Epiphyllum my neighbour tells me!
If anyone can help with the name of this beauty!
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
flower.
cactus.
neighbour.
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 7th, 2025
Elyse Klemchuk
Wow, how beautiful!
October 7th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Your neighbour is correct - there are many varieties of Epiphyllum, we have a couple of different ones, I wouldn't know for sure which one this is. It's a beauty.
October 7th, 2025
