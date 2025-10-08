Previous
Beautiful Cactus Flower ~ by happysnaps
Beautiful Cactus Flower ~

orchid cactus is an Epiphyllum my neighbour tells me!
If anyone can help with the name of this beauty!
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
October 7th, 2025  
Elyse Klemchuk
Wow, how beautiful!
October 7th, 2025  
Annie D
Your neighbour is correct - there are many varieties of Epiphyllum, we have a couple of different ones, I wouldn't know for sure which one this is. It's a beauty.
October 7th, 2025  
