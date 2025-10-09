Previous
There's Always One With Too Much To Say ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4211

There's Always One With Too Much To Say ~

this one Lorikeet was squawking loudly at it's 'friend.'
I don't think any of them took any notice!
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact