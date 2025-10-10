Previous
Two Little Faces Looking Up At Me ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4212

Two Little Faces Looking Up At Me ~

Botanical Name: Common Names:
Dietes bicolor Syn Moraea bicolor, Iris bicolor, African Iris, Fortnight Lily, Peacock Flower.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
