Beautiful Bouquet ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4220

Beautiful Bouquet ~

Friends came to visit & brought me this lovely bouquet.
A lily spray with three closed buds!

When they opened, if you look closely, you will see two large pink lilies & one very small white lily!
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Valerie Chesney

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Beautiful - ours are getting to the end of flowering.
October 18th, 2025  
