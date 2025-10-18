Sign up
Previous
Photo 4220
Beautiful Bouquet ~
Friends came to visit & brought me this lovely bouquet.
A lily spray with three closed buds!
When they opened, if you look closely, you will see two large pink lilies & one very small white lily!
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3
1
365
16th October 2025 11:31am
Tags
bouquet.
,
flowers.
,
friends.
,
lily.
Annie D
ace
Beautiful - ours are getting to the end of flowering.
October 18th, 2025
