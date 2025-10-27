Previous
Altocumulus clouds by happysnaps
Photo 4229

Altocumulus clouds

Patches or layers of rounded masses, rolls, or ripples, often white with some shaded parts.

Taken in my backyard!
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 26th, 2025  
