Previous
Two Camellias & A Photobomber ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4230

Two Camellias & A Photobomber ~

I didn't notice the little bug until I had imported my photos.
A lovely flower with stacks of buds!
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Sooo pretty…
October 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
So pretty
October 27th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colour!
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact