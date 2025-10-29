Previous
Preening Time - Down At The Lake ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4231

Preening Time - Down At The Lake ~

some Australian wood ducks!
two cygnets (only one is clear) he has his red beak & his back feathers are black, he is nearly full grown!
A lovely peaceful scene!
Taken last month.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Everyone enjoying their morning primp.
October 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact