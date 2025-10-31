Sign up
Previous
Photo 4233
Many Coloured Bougainvillea ~
Driving home we saw these lovely blooms hanging over a fence,
We had to stop for traffic & I could take a shot thru the passenger window as it was on my side!
A lovely shot but, hard to capture the real beauty in a very short stop.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
flower.
,
fence.
,
bougainvillea.
Joan Robillard
ace
L ovely
October 30th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Your distance would be a bit restricted too. Be lovely to see the whole fence!
October 31st, 2025
