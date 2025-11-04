Previous
Palm Trees & Lichen ~ by happysnaps
Palm Trees & Lichen ~

The palm tree trunks here on the sunshine coast are thick with lichen.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Annie D ace
Wow they are covered. Lovely patterns and textures.
November 4th, 2025  
