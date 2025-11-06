Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4239
Russelia Ruby Falls,
Commonly known as Firecracker Plant!
also known as Russelia equisetiformis,
is a cascading, rush-like shrub/ that produces abundant ruby-red, tubular flowers and is ideal for hanging baskets, walls, or rockeries.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6240
photos
68
followers
67
following
1161% complete
View this month »
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
5th November 2025 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden.
,
flower.
,
red.
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a magnificent blast of red!
November 6th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Really pretty plant
November 6th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Oh it’s beautiful. I’m not sure we have this plant available where I live.
November 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close