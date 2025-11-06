Previous
Russelia Ruby Falls, by happysnaps
Photo 4239

Russelia Ruby Falls,

Commonly known as Firecracker Plant!
also known as Russelia equisetiformis,
is a cascading, rush-like shrub/ that produces abundant ruby-red, tubular flowers and is ideal for hanging baskets, walls, or rockeries.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
What a magnificent blast of red!
November 6th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Really pretty plant
November 6th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Oh it’s beautiful. I’m not sure we have this plant available where I live.
November 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact