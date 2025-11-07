Sign up
Previous
Photo 4240
Looking Down ~
at the lake. I am on a high spot & this white heron looks so tiny! It looks so lonely!
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6241
photos
68
followers
67
following
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
5th November 2025 1:45pm
Tags
lake.
,
bird.
,
heron.
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful withthe red flowers and white bird.
November 7th, 2025
