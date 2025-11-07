Previous
Looking Down ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4240

Looking Down ~

at the lake. I am on a high spot & this white heron looks so tiny! It looks so lonely!
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
LManning (Laura)
Beautiful withthe red flowers and white bird.
November 7th, 2025  
