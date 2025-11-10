Previous
A Scrub Turkey Up A Tree ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4243

A Scrub Turkey Up A Tree ~

walking a short way into the bush we were surprised to see this scrub turkey calmly sitting on a tiny branch half way up a tall tree!

Not the best photo but......
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact