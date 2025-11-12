Previous
Our Small Visitor ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4245

Our Small Visitor ~

this little sweetie visits our gardens regularly.

here he/she is visiting my friend's garden.

12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such a lovely visitor
November 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
How delightful, lovely shot.
November 12th, 2025  
Linda E ace
Such a pretty garden for him/her to visit too
November 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact