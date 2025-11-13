Previous
Happy 89th Birthday To Me ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4246

Happy 89th Birthday To Me ~

My I can't imagine where the years have gone!

Birthday Cake..a friend Barbara.
Flowers ..Katrina daughter
Digital photo frame...Shayle Daughter.
The frog prince...a friend Jill
ME....
Some of my cards...
Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Annie D ace
Happy Happy Birthday to you! How lovely you have been spoiled by everyone :)
November 13th, 2025  
Barb ace
A very happy 89th, Val!! 🥰
November 13th, 2025  
