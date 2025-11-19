Sign up
Previous
Photo 4252
Choosing The Best ~
this swan was pulling out long tendrils of weed!
maybe these are the juiciest,,,
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6253
photos
68
followers
67
following
4245
4246
4247
4248
4249
4250
4251
4252
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
15th November 2025 2:27am
Tags
lake.
,
swan.
,
weed.
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 19th, 2025
*lynn
ace
black swans are very rare around here
November 19th, 2025
