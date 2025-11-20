Previous
Another Tree Orchid & Bokeh ~ by happysnaps
Another Tree Orchid & Bokeh ~

first flowering of this tree orchid & i do like the bokeh!
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 20th, 2025  
