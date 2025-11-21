Sign up
Previous
Photo 4254
A Fun Painting ~
on the wall at the medical centre..
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
2
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
17th November 2025 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting.
,
fun.
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very fun and colourful.
November 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 21st, 2025
