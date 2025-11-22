Previous
Changing Of The Guard ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4255

Changing Of The Guard ~

to sit on the eggs.
Dad slides in behind mum who slides into the water as dad sits on the eggs.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1165% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
A very smooth operation! Fascinating to see.
November 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact