Previous
Photo 4261
Bush Turkey Walking On The Beach ~
Saw a park right near the beach & was surprised to see this bush turkey walking towards us on the hot sand.
33C would be very very hot sand.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
4
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
25th November 2025 11:47am
Tags
bush.
,
sand.
,
turkey.
JackieR
ace
Perfect for USA Thanksgiving today 😃
November 27th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
You’re kidding!!! On Thanksgiving Day. Wouldn’t last long if in the US today. 🦃😂
November 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Glad he was "down-under" and not in the USA !!!
November 27th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 28th, 2025
