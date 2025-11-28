Previous
Bush Turkey Walking On The Beach ~ by happysnaps
Saw a park right near the beach & was surprised to see this bush turkey walking towards us on the hot sand.

33C would be very very hot sand.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
JackieR ace
Perfect for USA Thanksgiving today 😃
November 27th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
You’re kidding!!! On Thanksgiving Day. Wouldn’t last long if in the US today. 🦃😂
November 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Glad he was "down-under" and not in the USA !!!
November 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
November 28th, 2025  
