Previous
Hurry Up With My Sunflower Seed Please ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4262

Hurry Up With My Sunflower Seed Please ~

this Lorikeet was almost bouncing on the fence waiting for the seed dishes to be filled!

I don't think he/she would say please! ha ha
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact