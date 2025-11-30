Previous
When Mum Is Bored ~ by happysnaps
When Mum Is Bored ~

she shifts sticks from one place to another!

then, she makes sure the stick is in the Right position.

Incubation time ( 35 - 45 days ) the eggs were laid about 8 or 9 days ago!
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
It sure is a long time to just sit there
November 29th, 2025  
JackieR ace
How exciting!!
November 29th, 2025  
