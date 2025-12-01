Previous
Canadian Geese, Portland Oregon. USA ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4264

Canadian Geese, Portland Oregon. USA ~

my grandson sent me this photo.
He & his wife are keen golfers.
Every time this family (who lost one gosling) walks across the golf course, they all have to stop until they cross....

They are very elegant birds!
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Cute photo and story!
December 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact