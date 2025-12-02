Sign up
Previous
Photo 4265
Don't Come Too Close ~
to this cat who lives over the back fence!
He will attack with sharp claws!
He visits a cat who lives two doors over.
He attacked the lady who lives there & she needed stitches in her arm where he attacked her in her own garden..
They are supposed to keep him locked up.
This photo is of him in my garden!
I didn't go close!!
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
garden.
,
cat.
,
claws.
KoalaGardens🐨
oh that's awful - please stay safe, the last thing we need is you being stitched back together!
December 2nd, 2025
