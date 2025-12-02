Previous
Don't Come Too Close ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4265

Don't Come Too Close ~

to this cat who lives over the back fence!
He will attack with sharp claws!

He visits a cat who lives two doors over.
He attacked the lady who lives there & she needed stitches in her arm where he attacked her in her own garden..

They are supposed to keep him locked up.

This photo is of him in my garden!
I didn't go close!!
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's awful - please stay safe, the last thing we need is you being stitched back together!
December 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact