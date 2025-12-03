Previous
Altocumulus Clouds ~ by happysnaps
Altocumulus Clouds ~

Such beautiful clouds yesterday.!
To me this appeared to have a staircase leading upwards.

This shot was again taken from my backyard!
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Love your capture of the clouds.
December 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 3rd, 2025  
