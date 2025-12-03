Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 4266
Altocumulus Clouds ~
Such beautiful clouds yesterday.!
To me this appeared to have a staircase leading upwards.
This shot was again taken from my backyard!
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
trees
clouds.
sky.
altocumulus.
Shutterbug
ace
Love your capture of the clouds.
December 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 3rd, 2025
