Strelitzia .. Bird Of Paradise ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4267

Strelitzia .. Bird Of Paradise ~

This plant flowers consistently..

We have had so much rain & heat it is covered in flowers & buds!
If you look closely the front two are double blooms..
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 4th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. They are so aptly named.
December 4th, 2025  
