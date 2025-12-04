Sign up
Previous
Photo 4267
Strelitzia .. Bird Of Paradise ~
This plant flowers consistently..
We have had so much rain & heat it is covered in flowers & buds!
If you look closely the front two are double blooms..
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6268
photos
68
followers
67
following
1169% complete
View this month »
4260
4261
4262
4263
4264
4265
4266
4267
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N920I
Taken
2nd December 2025 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden.
,
flower.
,
strelitzia.
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 4th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. They are so aptly named.
December 4th, 2025
