Previous
Australian Shoveler Duck ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4268

Australian Shoveler Duck ~

so my identifier tells me.
I have not seen this duck either at the lakes or the duck pond!

I think he/she has beautiful feathers!
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact