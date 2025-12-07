Previous
Carols Spectacular ~ by happysnaps
Carols Spectacular ~

at our Church this weekend.. It was stunning.
Performed twice on Saturday & twice on Sunday!

A free performance but, you have to book & print off a ticket..
We can seat 1000 at a time & all four performances were booked out.

The children's choir from Children's church took part & they have many talented singers!

Santa arrived & sang & danced on the stage.
A fun time for everyone as the littlies around us were clapping, dancing & singing

We all sang with meaning the carols of His birth!!.

Valerie Chesney

