Previous
Photo 4270
Carols Spectacular ~
at our Church this weekend.. It was stunning.
Performed twice on Saturday & twice on Sunday!
A free performance but, you have to book & print off a ticket..
We can seat 1000 at a time & all four performances were booked out.
The children's choir from Children's church took part & they have many talented singers!
Santa arrived & sang & danced on the stage.
A fun time for everyone as the littlies around us were clapping, dancing & singing
We all sang with meaning the carols of His birth!!.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
4270
