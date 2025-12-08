Sign up
Photo 4271
My White Agapanthus ~
is so beautiful but gives only one flower a year!
The plant has multiplied but only produces the one flower.. I planted it twelve years ago!
8th December 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
white.
flower.
agapanthus.
Babs
ace
We don't see many white ones here.
December 8th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
One flower a year for 12 years! I'm thinking of planting some in my garden.
December 8th, 2025
