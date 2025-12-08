Previous
My White Agapanthus ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4271

My White Agapanthus ~

is so beautiful but gives only one flower a year!

The plant has multiplied but only produces the one flower.. I planted it twelve years ago!
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Babs ace
We don't see many white ones here.
December 8th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
One flower a year for 12 years! I'm thinking of planting some in my garden.
December 8th, 2025  
