Photo 4272
Unlikely Friends ~
a magpie & a noisy miner bird on my neighbours antennae!
A clear blue sky & they came no closer together!
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
noisy
,
miner
,
bird.
,
magpie.
,
antennae.
,
neigbour.
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great capture of this unlikely pair.
December 9th, 2025
