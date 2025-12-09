Previous
Unlikely Friends ~ by happysnaps
Unlikely Friends ~

a magpie & a noisy miner bird on my neighbours antennae!

A clear blue sky & they came no closer together!
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Valerie Chesney

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Great capture of this unlikely pair.
December 9th, 2025  
