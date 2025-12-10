Previous
Lovely Silhouettes ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4273

Lovely Silhouettes ~

I just liked this photo with the reflections!
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
They look quite serene.
December 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact