Previous
Photo 4279
Swan Among The Lilies ~
a surprise to see a lone swan among the beautiful lilies!
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6280
photos
68
followers
67
following
1172% complete
View this month »
4272
4273
4274
4275
4276
4277
4278
4279
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
16th December 2025 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
swan.
,
lily.
Wylie
ace
got lost along the way?
December 16th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous!
December 16th, 2025
